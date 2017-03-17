Invaders In Your Home? Rid Them Today

Many homeowners are nor sure what to do if they come across a pest problem in the home. Their first instinct is to grab the phone and call in the professionals. There is no need for this. You can exterminate these pests on your own. Keep reading to learn how.

If you're a pet owner, your pets may be the reason pests keep coming back. Take the time to keep your pet's food bowls clean. If any water from their dish is spilled, wipe it up immediately. Store pet food in plastic containers rather than the paper bags they come in. All these things can attract bugs.

Check to see if you have any centipedes around the house. Centipedes usually will prey on other bugs, so if you have a lot of them, you may be infested. In this case, the best thing that you can do is to hire a professional to help get rid of the issue in your home.

One of the things that you can do to reduce the amount of pests in your home is to check the exterior of your home for colonies of ants or bugs. You can exterminate from the outside first, as this is generally where the problem will start from before it comes in your house.

Stink bugs are persistent pests, so focus on your outdoor area to help eradicate the problem. Keep your bushes trimmed and make sure that firewood is stored well away from your home. Thirty feet from the dwelling is appropriate, if you have the space. In addition, the firewood needs to be kept just off the ground (about six inches).

If you are having a pest control problem at your home, take a look at your garbage for clues to why this is happening. Garbage needs to be in air tight bags and disposed of on a regular basis. Keep your trash outside your home and not inside your kitchen to reduce the chances of having a pest problem.

You may be concerned about rodents entering your house. You might need to look at the outside of your home for places they may be getting in. Use scouring pads to fill these cracks, or use some rodent poison in there. Mustard oil may work as well.

Do you have a mice problem? Try using mint. Plan mint around the perimeter of your house. This will make the foundation undesirable for mice to live in. Mint leaves are a great tool when trying to ward off mice. Mint leaves effectively repel mice if they are fresh.

Make sure that all of your windows are closed when you go to sleep at night or go on vacation. The last thing that you will want to do is to give the bugs outside a free entryway into your house. Seal all windows when you are sleeping or not home to reduce pests.

It is always a good idea to understand the types of pests that are holing up in your house. Create a list of what they do not like or what will kill them. You can rid your home of a certain pest more effectively if you know exactly what you're dealing with.

If you have children, explain to them the rules around the house for eating. Make sure that you designate only one area of the home for eating to help reduce any infestations that you may have. If all members of the house are responsible for what they do, you will have less of a pest problem.

If you are about to wipe out pest with a chemical product, take the time to protect yourself first. Wear some gloves and find some protective goggles for your eyes. Place a scarf on your nose and mouth to prevent exposure to the chemical. If you get some chemicals on your skin, rinse immediately.

Check all your food stores and make sure they are sealed tight. Do not trust rolling up a partial bag of flour in a box to keep the bugs out. Bugs can get in between the spaces in boxes and bags to infest your pantry. Use air tight containers to store all food in your home.

If you want to reduce the amount of spiders in your home, make sure that you clean the clutter around your house such as piles of books or newspapers. Spiders are attracted to these things and may make webs around them so the best thing you can do is eliminate them in the first place.

Use peanut butter in your mousetrap. Many people follow the old tradition of using a piece of cheese, but the truth is that is does not works nearly as good as peanut butter does. Cheese goes stale and does not have nearly as strong of an odor. Use peanut butter and see how much faster it is to get rid of the rodent.

Many pests carry disease, so can be a threat to the health of your family. This article has provided some valuable information about how to prevent pests from invading your home and outdoor living space. The method you choose will depend upon the type of pests you would like to eliminate or repel, and will also depend on your particular circumstances.